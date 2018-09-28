Hotel guest attacks bride with sword, police say

HARDYSTON, N.J. - A couple’s wedding day turned bizarre and violent Saturday when a guest at the hotel hosting their wedding attacked the bride with a sword, NJ.com reported.
The bride, whose name is being withheld, suffered a cut to her left arm and was taken to a hospital, the New Jersey Herald reported. The injuries were not life-threatening.
The incident occurred at the Grand Cascades Lodge in Hardyston, according to Sussex County officials. The bridal party was celebrating the wedding when they were allegedly approached by Carlos Mejia, 43, a hedge fund manager from New York City who was at the hotel on business, NJ.com reported.
Mejia approached the bridal party and asked for a cigarette, according to an arrest affidavit. The group either did not have a cigarette or refused to give him one and an argument ensued, the New Jersey Herald reported.
Witnesses said Mejia yelled obscenities at the group and returned to his hotel room, the affidavit said. First Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller said the bridal party knocked on Mejia’s door, and when he opened it he allegedly emerged with a sword in his hand.
Mejia began swinging the sword at the bridal party and then slashed the bride’s arm, police said. He was detained by hotel security until police arrived, NJ.com reported.
Mejia was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated assault with bodily injury, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and a disorderly persons offense of harassment, NJ.com reported. He was released from the Sussex County jail on Tuesday pending a court appearance, police said.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}