Hot Chicken Wing-, Wasabi-flavored Oreos introduced, but where can you find them?

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Wasabi or chicken wings don’t come to mind when you hear the word Oreo, but the cookie company may be changing that. 

    Oreo, which has been introducing some interesting flavors of the iconic cookie (anyone had the Kettle Corn Oreos?) has come up with two flavors that may have brave foodies seeking them out, and those who don’t want to test their gastronomical limits totally avoiding.

    The parent company of Oreo, Mondelez International, launched Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi flavor-filled varieties, USA Today reported.

    The Hot Wing version comes with a filling that is bright orange, much like some hot sauces. The Wasabi one has a green filling.

    But they’re not for America, Elite Daily reported

    Right now, the cookies are only available in China, unless you go the third-party route and scour sites like eBay.

    It’s not odd to have a savory variety in a normally sweet food item. Kit-Kat has wasabi versions in Japan, along with green tea, red bean and hot chili pepper candy bars, USA Today reported.

    Some likened the flavor smash to more of a prank in the making.

     

     

