Hospital volunteers knit snowmen caps for newborns

    PITTSBURGH - With winter officially beginning Friday, newborns in the Allegheny Health Network are prepared to take on the cold.

    Volunteers with the non-profit, eight-hospital academic medical system knitted 150 caps for the little ones.

    West Penn Hospital shared photos of its newborns bundled up in blankets and the caps, which were knitted to look like snowmen.

    Carrot noses and coal eyes of varying shapes and sizes populated knitted hats with varying designs to keep the babies warm.

    WPXI reported that 100 of the caps were knitted by volunteers at Canonsburg Hospital.

