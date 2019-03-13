‘Hospital room in a box?' You can now buy one on Amazon

Amazon is known for its vast inventory of items available for online shoppers -- and now, that inventory includes a “smart” hospital room in a box.
As of Thursday, the MedModular "hospital room in a box" is available for purchase through the e-commerce giant at $814 per square foot, CNBC reported. The units, created by Philadelphia-based EIR Healthcare, are customizable, but each comes with a bathroom and bed.
EIR Healthcare officials said the $285,000 starting price is more affordable than traditional construction. The company is hoping hospital administrators will be interested in the units.
“We’re targeting hospitals and health systems,” EIR Healthcare CEO Grant Geiger said. “There’s a trend towards bringing more transparency in the health care space.”
Why Amazon? Many hospital administrators are currently buying certain medical supplies, like bedpans and syringes, from the website, Geiger said. Hospitals traditionally bought supplies from group purchasing organizations, which CNBC reported offer discounts but lack transparency around costs.
The company hasn’t sold any MedModulars on Amazon yet, but Geiger told the Philadelphia Business Journal the company has received several calls from potential buyers with questions. Further, some universities have reached out to the company about using the product to train nursing and health care students, he said.
