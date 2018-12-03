  • Hootie & the Blowfish reunite for new album, tour with Barenaked Ladies

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The ‘90s are back!

    Hootie & the Blowfish are embarking on a tour with Barenaked Ladies starting in May. 

    The first stop of the “Group Therapy Tour” is Virginia Beach, before the bands continue to cities like Atlanta, Tampa, Austin, Texas, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Mansfield, Massachusetts and Charlotte. 

    The tour will stop at Atlanta's Cellairis at Lakewood Amphitheatre on June 1, 2019.

    Presales are happening now and end on Thursday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

    The tour comes as the group celebrates the 25th anniversary of its hit “Cracked Rear View” album. The band is also releasing a new album to coincide with the tour.

    “Cracked Rear View” is among the top 10 most popular albums of all time and includes fan favorites “Hold My Hand, “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You,” The Associated Press reported.

