  • Honda partners with General Motors, invests $2.75B to develop mass-produced, self-driving vehicles

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DETROIT - Honda is teaming up with General Motors to develop autonomous vehicles, committing $2.75 billion to the project. 

    Honda will work with Cruise, General Motors’ autonomous vehicle technology company, to develop and mass produce a self-driving car to be sold globally, officials said Wednesday in a release

    “Together, we can provide Cruise with the world’s best design, engineering and manufacturing expertise, and global reach to establish them as the leader in autonomous vehicle technology – while they move to deploy self-driving vehicles at scale,” General Motors chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a release.

    The investment raises the value of Cruise to $14.6 billion. 

    “The Honda partnership paves the way for massive scale by bringing a beautiful, efficient, and purpose-built vehicle to our network of shared autonomous vehicles,” Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said in a release.

