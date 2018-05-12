Homeowner arrested after stranding cable worker in mid-air

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. - A New Jersey homeowner allegedly upset about an idling cable repair truck is accused of turning off power to the vehicle, stranding the worker mid-air in a utility bucket, police said.
The incident took place Monday in Ridgewood, NJ.com reported. Elena Gerlihman, 59, is accused of arguing with a cable company worker and then turning off the power to the truck, leaving her stranded in mid-air for several minutes until police arrived.
Gerlihman denies stranding the worker, NJ.com reported.
Neighbors say that Gerlihman has complained in the past about idling trucks being parked in front of her house.
Gerlihman was charged with false imprisonment, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
