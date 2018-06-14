Homeless man returns lost $10,000 check, good fortune follows

Last November, Elmer Alvarez found a $10,000 check. At the time, he was homeless, and the money, if he would have kept it, could have changed his life. But Alvarez did the right thing. He found Roberta Hoskie and returned her money.
Hoskie knew the trials Alvarez experienced. She, too, had been on welfare and was homeless at one point. But she turned her life around and runs a real estate school, WTNH reported.
To show her appreciation, she thanked the good Samaritan by finding him a place to live, paying his rent for six months and gave him free classes at her school, WTNH reported.
Now he’s trying to help others who were in the similar situation once he passes his last real estate exam. Hoskie has paid additional rent, but as soon as Alvarez starts working, he says he will pay his own way and then help others get off the street, WTNH reported.
