Homeless hired to clean up litter, trash in California city

SAN JOSE, Calif. - City leaders in San Jose, California, have come up with a way to help combat the litter problem that has started to plague the city -- pay homeless people to pick up discarded litter and trash.
City officials have listed about 40 trash hot spots, KRON reported.
They will hire 25 homeless people to pick it up as part of the Beautify San Jose program.
Hiring the homeless will be a partnership between San Jose, Downtown Streets Team and Goodwill, KRON reported.
Officials say that some of the trash and litter is made by the homeless, and putting them to work makes them part of the solution to clean up the problem. It also helps get them off the streets and into self-sufficiency.
The people selected to help clean up their city will be paid $15 an hour and will work four to five hours daily, KRON reported.
