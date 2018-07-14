0 Homeless, disabled man beaten, robbed of $9

INDIANAPOLIS - A disabled, homeless Indiana man was beaten and robbed in Indianapolis on Wednesday, with thieves getting away with $9 as bystanders watched, WXIN reported.

Charles Jones, 65, said he was sitting in a wheelchair outside a Circle K convenience store when he was accosted.

“I’m too old to let thugs beat me up,” Jones told WXIN. “I have a lot of health problems. I have had a heart attack, a couple strokes, COPD, and Type 2 diabetes.”

Jones said a man wearing a hoodie and sunglasses walked up to him, punched him in the face and stole his money.

“He hit my nose and hit me on the side of the head,” Jones told the television station. “He beat me up and took the $9.”

Jones said the attacker and his friends, who watched from a nearby car, were amused by the assault. Jones added that nobody at the scene called 911.

“When he hit me, I heard them all laughing. They jumped in the car and went through 25th Street and went out on 25th Street,” Jones said.

Police said the men left in a maroon car. Investigators told WXIN they have access to surveillance video of the attack.

“I hope they catch him because he needs to go to prison,” Jones said.

