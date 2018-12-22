Home for Christmas: Girl, 4, leaves hospital for first time in her life

ST. LOUIS - A 4-year-old girl born with a lung condition is finally home after spending her life in the hospital.
Phalynn Graham was born two months early with underdeveloped lungs, reported KDSK-TV. Because she needed a ventilator and round-the-clock care, she lived full-time at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital.
On Thursday, just in time for Christmas, doctors finally cleared Phalynn to go home for the first time. This will be the first Christmas the girl will celebrate outside of the hospital.
“It’s, like, unexplainable. I can't even find the words,” Phalynn's mother, Tarvarshay Graham, said.
Tarvarshay has lupus and requires dialysis three days a week. She said a family nurse will watch Phalynn while she gets treatment.
