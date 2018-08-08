  • HOLY COW: Car thief corralled by cows while running from Florida officers, police say

    By: Monique Valdes, WFTV.com

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Cows helped Sanford officers corral a suspect who was on the 'moove' after crashing a stolen car, officials said. 

    The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter captured the incident on video Sunday night as police were following the vehicle. 

    Deputies said two suspects crashed a stolen car, bailed out and ran.

    And that’s when the cows came home. The video then shows one of the suspects running through a cow pasture as the animals chased and surrounded one of the suspects, who was eventually captured by police

    No other details were released.

