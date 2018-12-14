Holiday Greetings: Royal Christmas cards released!

The royal family’s Christmas card images have been released.
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are sending a photo taken in the fall of their family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The photo was taken at their home in Norfolk, the BBC reported.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018
The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, used a photo of them watching fireworks from the night of their wedding, taken in May, CNN reported.
It was taken on the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor, near their future home at Frogmore Cottage.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018
The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are featured on a bench in the garden at Clarence House. The photo was taken this summer.
Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 14, 2018
The photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand in the garden of Clarence House this summer. pic.twitter.com/JeLfgVsEwY
Here is a closer look at the photograph that features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card. pic.twitter.com/3PPUYi9W9L— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 14, 2018
