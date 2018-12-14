  • Holiday Greetings: Royal Christmas cards released!

    The royal family’s Christmas card images have been released. 

    Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are sending a photo taken in the fall of their family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

    The photo was taken at their home in Norfolk, the BBC reported.

    Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, used a photo of them watching fireworks from the night of their wedding, taken in May, CNN reported.

    It was taken on the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor, near their future home at Frogmore Cottage. 

    Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are featured on a bench in the garden at Clarence House. The photo was taken this summer.

