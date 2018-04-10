0 Hockey fans honor Humboldt crash victims with hockey stick tributes, #PutYourSticksOut

As family members mourn the players killed and injured in a bus crash in Canada, hockey fans around the world are paying tribute to the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

It’s a simple display that’s popping up on porches: a hockey stick propped up outside. It was suggested by Brian Munz, a broadcaster with The Sports Network (TSN). He drew inspiration from a high school friend, CNN reported.

Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt.



Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the #HumboldtBroncos.#PrayersForHumboldt #Broncostrong #Humboldtstrong #theSJHL #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/HHwZyUZ5KG — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) April 9, 2018

Some added a candle to light the way for those players lost in the crash.

We are with you in Yorkton pic.twitter.com/gZ96sfZ22G — Carla Lammers (@LammersCarla) April 9, 2018

Easiest decision ever. Just in case they want to play hockey in the sun for a bit, here’s one left out in Phoenix. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/Oga4wiLjo1 — Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) April 9, 2018

Buddy of mine moved away last year and asked if I needed an extra stick. Wrong curve for me but said it would probably come in handy at some point.



Hope it comes in handy, Parker. #sticksoutside #Humboldt pic.twitter.com/dxLcMZ6i01 — Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) April 9, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia is leaving out different sizes, curves just in case #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/wpgXWwISCd — Jakarta Dragons (@JakartaDragons) April 9, 2018

It's there, boys. Teach the angels to skate. pic.twitter.com/Zbl0H1zA7O — Gord Dobie (@gordiedoobs) April 9, 2018

Leaving one out on the porch for the #humboldt boys, they might need it. pic.twitter.com/6RoQ4xik6E — UC Bearcat Hockey (@UCIceHockey) April 9, 2018

Others left sticks ready at a rink in the players’ memory.

"maybe we should leave some sticks by the rink tonight buddy"..... "dad, I like that idea" #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/ZCQxdkx3sO — Ambrose M. Allin (@iAmBrose8) April 9, 2018

Explained to the boys why some other boys might borrow their sticks for a game in heaven. #putyoursticksout beside the #backyardrink at sunset and a pack of coyotes started to howl. A somber moment for sure. #prayforhumbolt from Chatsworth, ON @HumboldtBroncos #odr #odrbuilder pic.twitter.com/NAXtjZw76X — Shelley Jackson (@sjacksondesign) April 10, 2018

And if there wasn’t a stick available, a jersey and a puck took the place.

@DarrenDreger I don't have a stick, but here are a couple sweaters & a puck in case the boys need them from Chambersburg, PA. #PrayersForHumboldt 💚💛 #HumboldtStrong God Bless Humboldt. ❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/TrjeU2sn3J — #3ELIEVE 🐧🦋 #LetsGoPens #SHALIEVE (@PghGrlAtHeart) April 9, 2018

While at the Hockey Hall of Fame, the sticks had a place of honor next to the Stanley Cup.

To the community of Humboldt and all of those affected by this tragedy, we stand with you #HumboldtStrong #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/jo9q3flKiH — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) April 10, 2018

Ten players with the Humboldt Broncos died in a crash last week. They were on the way to a playoff game when the team’s bus hit a tractor-trailer in Saskatchewan. Five others with connections to the team -- including two coaches, a volunteer statistician, a broadcaster and the bus driver -- also died, The Washington Post reported.

Fourteen others were hurt, CTV News reported.

