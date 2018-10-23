0 MEGA MILLIONS: What time? How can I watch? When is deadline to buy?

ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, the drawing for the largest single U.S. lottery jackpot will be held giving someone the chance to win $1.6 billion!

What time is the drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot and when is the deadline to buy tickets?

Here are the specifics on the record-setting jackpot drawing:

WHAT TIME?

The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. right before The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

WHERE IS THE DRAWING?

The drawing is held at right here in Atlanta at the WSB-TV studios.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE DRAWING?

You can watch the drawing LIVE on Channel 2.

WHEN IS THE DEADLINE TO BUY TICKETS?

Ticket deadlines vary by state. Here are the deadlines by state for purchasing Mega Millions lottery tickets:

Georgia Lottery: 10:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

Arizona Lottery: 6:59 p.m. MT (8:59 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Arkansas Lottery: 9:45 p.m. CT (10:45 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

CA Lottery: 7:45 p.m. PT (10:45 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Colorado Lottery: 7:30 p.m. MT (9:30 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

CT Lottery: 10:45 p.m. ET on the day on the day of the drawing.

Delaware Lottery: 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

D.C. Lottery: 10:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

Florida Lottery: 10 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

Idaho Lottery: 7:55 p.m. MT (9:55 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Illinois Lottery: 9:45 p.m. CT (10:45 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Indiana Hoosier Lottery: 10:44 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

Iowa Lottery: 8:59 p.m. CT (9:59 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Kansas Lottery: 8:59 p.m. CT (9:59 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Kentucky Lottery: 9:45 p.m. CT (10:45 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Louisiana Lottery: 9 p.m. CT (10 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Maine Lottery: 9:50 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

Maryland Lottery: 10:45 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

Massachusetts Lottery: 10:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

Michigan Lottery: 10:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

Minnesota Lottery: 9 p.m. CT (10 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

MO Lottery: 8:59 p.m. CT (9:59 p.m. ET) on the day of the draw.

Montana Lottery: 8 p.m. MT (10 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Nebraska Lottery: 9 p.m. CT (10 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

NH Lottery: 9:50 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

New Jersey Lottery: 10:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

New Mexico Lottery: 8:45 p.m. MT (10:45 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

New York Lottery: 10:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

NC Lottery: 10:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

North Dakota Lottery: 8:58 p.m. CT (9:58 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Ohio Lottery: 10:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

Oklahoma Lottery: 8:59 p.m. CT (9:59 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Oregon Lottery: 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

PA Lottery: 9:59 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

Rhode Island Lottery: 9:50 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

South Carolina Lottery: 10 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

South Dakota Lottery: 9 p.m. CT (10 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Tennessee Lottery: 9:45 p.m. CT (10:45 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Texas Lottery: 9:45 p.m. CT (10:45 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Vermont Lottery: 9:50 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

Virginia Lottery: 10:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

Washington Lottery: 7:45 p.m. PT (10:45 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

West Virginia Lottery: 9:59 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

Wisconsin Lottery: 9 p.m. CT (10 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

Wyoming Lottery: 8 p.m. MT (10 p.m. ET) on the day of the drawing.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.