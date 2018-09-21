ATLANTA - Enjoy what you do and you never have to work a day in your life.
For pizza aficionados, portable pizza oven company Ooni is hiring 10 brand ambassadors to eat pizza and get paid between $300 and $1,000 a day, CNBC reported.
The pay is based on experience and how much time spent each day working.
Ooni is looking to fill product testing and recipe development roles for its pizza ovens, which are designed to be used outdoors and can cook a pie in 60 seconds.
“A passionate home cook who hasn't worked professionally and who understands how to make and stretch their own dough (could earn $300 a day)," Darina Garland, company co-founder, told CNBC.
“Someone who's great at making pizza as well as filming their own high quality content, or someone who's great at making pizza and has worked at cooking demonstrations for large crowds, would command a higher rate," Garland told CNBC.
