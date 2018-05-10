0 High-speed chase: Suspect fires pistol at deputy, then throws drugs, guns from car

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A South Carolina man and woman are behind bars after authorities say they led deputies in Camden County, Georgia, on a chase during which drugs and guns were thrown out of a car.

Deputies say during the pursuit, Tyler Rogers, 23, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, fired a weapon at Camden County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Blaquiere.

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Blaquiere attempted to stop a speeding silver Infiniti driven by Rogers on Interstate 95 southbound near exit 7, Harrietts Bluff Road, according to a news release from CCSO.

Rogers then accelerated to more than 100 mph as he attempted to elude Blaquiere. He then waved a pistol out of his window and fired at Blaquiere, the release said.

Near I-95 mile marker 4, deputies say Rogers threw two pistols from the vehicle. Rogers then got off the interstate at exit 3, traveled south on May Creek Road and then traveled east down Scrubby Bluff/St. Marys Road.

As he drove down Scrubby Bluff/St. Marys Road, he threw a blue container and plastic bag, containing what deputies later suspected to be methamphetamine, out of the car.

Spike strips punctured the Infiniti's tires and Deputy Rob Avedisian was able to stop Rogers' vehicle by using a PIT maneuver. The guns were recovered from I-95.

Rogers and Angel Shuqart, 20, of Catawba, South Carolina, were arrested. Rogers is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and affixing a tag with intent to conceal identity of a vehicle. Shuqart is charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Both Rogers and Shuqart are being held in the Camden County Jail.

