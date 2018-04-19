0 High school teacher killed in car accident after trip to Disney World

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Florida students were mourning a high school teacher who was killed in an automobile accident Saturday while returning from Walt Disney World with her husband.

Melanie Blodgett was killed and her husband, Les Blodgett, was seriously injured when their car was hit by another driver.

“She’s crazy about Disney. Her favorite place to go, her favorite place to be,” said Ashley Morin, a student at Middleburg High School.

The couple spent the day at Disney World on Saturday, just hours before she died. “She was one of the best teachers at Middleburg High School,” said Jordan Morris, another student at the school.

Students saluted her with what they wore Monday, as Mickey and Pumbaa were visible everywhere. And that was her other favorite place, Middleburg High School.

“She was just a really, really special teacher. She wasn’t a teacher, she was a friend,” Morin said.

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.