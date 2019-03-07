BOONTON, N.J. - Rather than sleep in on a snowy school day, a group of high school seniors awoke before dawn Monday to shovel a neighbor’s driveway to ensure an ambulance would be able to pick her up for a dialysis procedure.
Patrick Lanigan and his friends played video games early into the morning to make sure they were awake at 4 a.m., WABC reported.
By 4:30 a.m., they started shoveling several inches of snow from neighbor Natalie Blair’s driveway, the Morristown Daily Record reported.
It was clear 30 minutes later so an ambulance could pick her up for a 6 a.m. dialysis appointment.
"I looked out the front window and I'm like, the whole driveway's clear," Blair, who is awaiting a kidney transplant, told WABC. "(Patrick’s) a wonderful young man. He's an example of what we have that we never talk about."
Lanigan was helped by friends Justin Stanton, Chris Leibfred, Tyler Grieco and Amon Sharafi, the Daily Record reported.
“We heard that it was successful,” Lanigan told the Daily Record.
Be Kind: NJ high school students shovel driveway for neighbor on dialysis https://t.co/hQD73ArVD9 pic.twitter.com/7GfE8FKinj— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 5, 2019
