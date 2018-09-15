High school student accused of killing classmate in fight over boy appears in court

WARREN, Mich. - A judge in Michigan ordered a 17-year-old young woman accused of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old classmate Wednesday at Fitzgerald High School be held without bond as she faces a murder charge, according to multiple reports.
Tanaya Lewis, 17, appeared in court by video Friday for an arraignment, WDIV reported. She is accused of stabbing Danyna Gibson, 16, twice in the chest following an altercation over a boy, according to deputies.
Lewis is being charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder, The Detroit News reported.
A school resource officer rushed into a classroom at Fitzgerald High School around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after hearing screams coming from the room, Kern County Sheriff Bill Dwyer said earlier this week. When he arrived, he found Gibson injured amid a classroom full of students.
Vigil planned for student stabbed to death inside Fitzgerald High School in Warren https://t.co/Rx9mPJ293u— Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) September 13, 2018
Dwyer said the officer attempted to perform CPR on Gibson, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital an hour after the stabbing was reported.
Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith told reporters after Friday’s arraignment that the stabbing started and ended so quickly that even if the school resource officer had been in the classroom, “it may still have not been stopped,” according to the Detroit Free Press.
Prosecutors said Friday that the stabbing happened during a transition in a second-period economics class, WXYZ and The Detroit News reported. Authorities said Lewis stabbed Gibson in the chest with a kitchen-style steak knife. WXYZ reported that one of the stab wounds was to her heart.
Dwyer described both Lewis and Gibson as straight-A students who had not been in trouble before Wednesday’s attack.
