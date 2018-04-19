0 High school senior takes his mom to the prom

Taking your mom to your high school prom would raise eyebrows around school, but for a Texas high school senior it was a no-brainer.

Joe Moreno said his mother, Vanessa Moreno, missed her prom because she dropped out of high school to give birth to him. When this year’s prom was scheduled at Collegiate High School in Corpus Christi, Joe made good on a promise he made years ago, KIII reported. Mom went to the prom as Joe’s date.

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.