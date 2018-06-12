High school pitcher delays celebration to comfort childhood friend

It’s a great feeling when you win the big game to advance to a state tournament, but when that win comes at the cost of a friend losing their big game, what do you do?
A high school baseball player in Minnesota showed not only good sportsmanship but also great friendship when he left the mound at the end of the game to console his buddy.
Ty Koehn was pitching for Mounds View and struck out Jack Kocon from Totino-Grace. As Koehn’s teammates rushed the mound to celebrate getting to states, he left them behind to comfort Kocon. Koehn gave Kocon a hug and walked him to his team’s dugout then went to back to his team to celebrate, The Star Tribune reported.
It turns out that Koehn and Kocon were close friends and played youth baseball together until high school years separated them, The Star Tribune reported. Mounds View is a public school. Totino-Grace is a private one.
Koehn’s goodwill to his friend was caught on video and is going viral.
A little different angle of the at bat... pic.twitter.com/d9G4MWGhqa— Jim Moberg (@b757fo_jim) June 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}