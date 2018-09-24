High school cross country runner dies after collapsing at meet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A high school cross country runner from North Carolina died Sunday morning, hours after she collapsed at a meet in Charlotte, Moore County School officials said.
Officials said Samantha Davis died around 12:30 a.m. at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center.
Rest In Peace to a beloved member of the Viking family. We will truly miss your loving spirit in the hallways and in the community. Heaven gained a beautiful soul tonight. #SamanthaStrong pic.twitter.com/zRsvoWccKZ— UP Volleyball (@UPVBALL) September 23, 2018
Davis, a senior from Union Pines High School, was competing in the Hare & Hounds Invitational on Saturday morning at McAlpine Park in Charlotte.
Officials said she suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.
Davis also was a popular member of the high school band from Cameron, about two hours east of Charlotte.
“She never put herself before anyone. She always had a smile on her face,” friend Victoria Campbell told WSOC-TV. “If something was bothering you and she knew about it, she was right there to give you a hug and give you all of her support and cheer you up. She was smart and beautiful, inside and out.”
Campbell said a softball injury led to an epilepsy diagnosis for Davis and that her parents said she became a tissue donor after she was removed from life support Sunday morning.
Now is the time…— UPHS Marching Viking (@UPHS_Band) September 23, 2018
To grieve.
To remember.
To tell the stories that make people smile, and maybe even cry.
Most importantly, now is the time to show support.
Help Your Marching Vikings show their support by wearing Union Pines Blue to their first competition on September 29t… pic.twitter.com/L0Rjmm5CDu
