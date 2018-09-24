  • High school cross country runner dies after collapsing at meet

    By: WSOCTV.com

    

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A high school cross country runner from North Carolina died Sunday morning, hours after she collapsed at a meet in Charlotte, Moore County School officials said.

    Officials said Samantha Davis died around 12:30 a.m. at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center.

    Davis, a senior from Union Pines High School, was competing in the Hare & Hounds Invitational on Saturday morning at McAlpine Park in Charlotte.

    Officials said she suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

    Davis also was a popular member of the high school band from Cameron, about two hours east of Charlotte.

    “She never put herself before anyone. She always had a smile on her face,” friend Victoria Campbell told WSOC-TV. “If something was bothering you and she knew about it, she was right there to give you a hug and give you all of her support and cheer you up. She was smart and beautiful, inside and out.”

    Campbell said a softball injury led to an epilepsy diagnosis for Davis and that her parents said she became a tissue donor after she was removed from life support Sunday morning.

