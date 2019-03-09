High jumper wins Division II title 2½ years after heart attack

A few years ago, a North Carolina athlete almost died from cardiac arrest. Friday, he celebrated his biggest victory.
Isaiah Kyle was a sophomore at Wingate University when he went into cardiac arrest during track practice. His heart stopped for 12 minutes.
On Friday, Kyle, now a senior, competed and won the NCAA Division II national championship in the high jump at Pittsburg, Kansas. Kyle jumped 7 feet, 1¾ inches to take the title.
A HUGE shout out to the first NATIONAL CHAMPION in school history for @WingateUniv Track and Field.— DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) March 8, 2019
Isaiah Kyle has overcome so much—and keeps thriving! Here’s more on his story: https://t.co/DkHKP1CB1T @wsoctv
Photo courtesy: @WingateTrack pic.twitter.com/82mWUbCfMj
“It feels great, especially after everything I've been through -- just the story behind it,” Kyle said. “A lot of people doubted I'd ever get back out on the track. To just get back out there and compete was one milestone, but to get back out there and compete at a high level and go win a national championship was something special.”
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}