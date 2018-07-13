  • High-heeled Crocs cause uproar on Twitter

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    It’s Friday the 13th, which can bring about bizarre events -- including Crocs’ launch of a high-heeled version of its divisive shoe.

    The Cyprus Heel, which mixes the classic Crocs look with an open toe and chunky heel, is now for sale on Amazon.

    Prices range from $80 to $225.

    The shoes come in various colors including black, white and pink. There are also some available in leopard print.

    The new shoes are getting mixed reviews from users on Twitter.

    Crocs-inspired platforms have been bravely stepping onto the fashion runway since 2017.

    Balenciaga’s version of the platformed Crocs sells for over $850 on its site.

