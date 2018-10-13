Hershey's mixes two favorites in new candy bar

It is a match made in candy heaven.
The Hershey Company is debuting a new candy bar that combines the company’s signature chocolate bar with Reese’s Pieces, and has found the perfect couple to celebrate the union, WHTM reported.
Hershey’s invited Craig Hirschey and Jenny Ries for a photo shoot at the company’s headquarters in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the television station reported.
The couple got engaged this year and will be married in February.
Undoubtedly, this couple has shared some kisses during their four-year courtship, and Hershey will document that love in its marketing campaign, WHTM reported.
The new candy bar will hit stores in November.
