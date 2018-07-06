  • Hero pup wakes up family after home catches fire

    By: Boston25News.com

    MARLBOROUGH, Mass. - Homeowners have dubbed their four-legged friends heroes after their Marlborough home caught fire overnight. 

    Firefighters were called to the house just before 2:30 a.m. after a 2-family home caught fire.

    The family tells Boston 25 News that their dog Divi woke them up after the fire started and they say he's the reason they made it out safely. 

    Units from Sudbury, Northborough, Southborough, Hudson and Berlin all responded for assistance. 

    The house is now a total loss.

