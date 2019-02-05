  • Help WWII vet with cancer celebrate birthday with shower of cards

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A World War II veteran is getting ready to celebrate a milestone birthday and his family is trying to make it a surprise worthy of a hero.

    Recil Troxel is obsessed with checking for mail, his daughter, Liz Anderson, told KSWO.

    But most of the time, the mailbox is empty for the 92-year-old, KSWO reported

    Anderson and the rest of the family came up with the idea to get their patriarch something he really wants for his big day -- mail.

    Troxel will celebrate his 93rd birthday in April. His family is asking complete strangers to send the veteran, who was diagnosed with cancer, a card, KSWO reported.

    If you’d like to spread the cheer, you can mail a greeting to:

    Recil Troxel
    2684 North Highway 81
    Marlow, OK 73055

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories