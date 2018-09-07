Hello Kitty Cafe opens next week in California

A new Hello Kitty cafe opening in California next week will offer patrons two dining options, the Orange County Register reported.
The Hello Kitty Grand Café Sanrio opens Sept. 14 at the Irvine Spectrum Center. A casual cafe with seating for 12 will be available for customers to order coffee, blended drinks and sweets, the newspaper reported. Hello Kitty merchandise also will be available.
The Bow Room will offer a more formal dining experience. The reservation-only restaurant will be open from Wednesday through Sunday, the Register reported. The Bow Room will be a tearoom during the day and a cocktail bar at night, the newspaper reported.
The afternoon tea service will cost $55 per person and includes fruit, smoked salmon and other finger foods. Cocktails offered at night will include You Had Me at Hello (Cachaca, aperol, lemon, sherry and pineapple), Dear Daniel (Mezcal, pineapple, lime, spirulina and salted coconut whip) and Matcha Matcha (Japanese whiskey, yogurt, matcha and yuzu).
Hello Kitty wines also will be offered, the Register reported.
