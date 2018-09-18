Heinz brings Mayochup to the US; Twitter vote for debut city

Americans will soon be able to try Heinz’s latest creation -- Mayochup.
The ketchup company introduced the combination in Arab Gulf states earlier this year, but after being prodded to bring the product to U.S. store shelves, the company has decided to give its customers what they want and bring it to America.
All it took was a half million votes in favor (or is it flavor?) to bring the ketchup/mayo hybrid to the U.S., Esquire reported.
But the question looms, what city should be able to get the first official taste?
Heinz is running a poll on its Twitter page to find out. But the clock is ticking. Votes via hashtag end at 11:59 p.m. CST Tuesday.
#Mayochup is here. And these saucy cities Tweeted #Mayochup the most. Vote for your city by Tuesday, 9/18 by 11:59 PM CST to be among the first to taste it.— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) September 17, 2018
“After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favor of bringing it stateside, launching Mayochup in the U.S. was a no-brainer,” Nicole Kulwicki, director of marketing at Heinz, told the “Today” show in a statement.
