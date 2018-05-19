  • Harry and Meghan's new titles: Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    On the morning of the royal wedding Queen Elizabeth II conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, CNN reported.

    Harry will hold several titles: His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Markle will be known as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

    Titles are decided by the Queen when a relative either comes of age or gets married, CNN reported. The queen can choose from five titles for a man, CNN reported -- duke, marquess, earl, viscount or baron. For a woman, the choices are duchess, marchioness, countess, viscountess and baroness.

    The titles of duke and duchess are the highest titles among the five possibilities.

    It has been 175 years since a man held the title of Duke of Sussex. That was Prince Augustus Frederick, who was the sixth son and ninth child of George III, the BBC reported. He died in 1843 at age 70.

