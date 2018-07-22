Happy 5th birthday, Prince George! Kate Middleton, Prince William share sweet photo of oldest son

Someone looks very happy to be turning 5.
Kensington Palace shared an adorable photo of a smiling Prince George, the oldest child of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on Saturday, one day before the pint-sized royal's birthday.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages," the palace tweeted along with the photo, taken by Matt Porteous.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages 🎈— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2018
📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/KJ4c73ospG
The tweet quickly racked up 57,000 likes and 6,500 shares in 10 hours.
>> PHOTOS: Prince Louis christened
Take a look at his previous birthday portraits below:
The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark HRH's 4th birthday tomorrow 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Fct5iaoEer— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2017
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share four new photographs of Prince George to mark his third...Posted by The Royal Family on Friday, July 22, 2016
Look who's turning two tomorrow! #HappyBirthdayPrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/M0vVDjfHpy— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2015
Look who's walking! Here's our little Prince ahead of his 1st birthday on 22nd July #HappyBirthdayPrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/aJe0wQAmqG— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 19, 2014
