  • Handcuffed man jumps over railing at Utah courthouse

    SPANISH FORK, Utah - A handcuffed man appearing in front of a Utah judge bolted from the courtroom and threw himself over a railing to the floor below, KSTU reported.

    Christopher Clay Rudd, 35, was appearing before a judge “for an order to show cause for skipping out on his rehab,” a spokesman for Utah State Courts said.

    Security camera images showed Rudd run out of the courtroom and throw himself over a railing at the Spanish Fork Courthouse, KSTU reported.

    Another security camera showed a bailiff attempting to break Rudd’s fall. Rudd appeared to be bleeding from a head wound after he hit the floor, KSTU reported.

    Rudd was arrested April 26 by police on charges of theft and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. He also faces drug-related charges.

    Rudd will return to court on May 21, Good4Utah reported.

