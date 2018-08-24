  • Half a kilogram of fentanyl seized in drug raid, several officers hospitalized

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HARTFORD, Conn. - Police in Hartford, Connecticut said they seized half a kilogram of fentanyl in a drug raid Thursday that sent several officers to the hospital for exposure to the dangerous drug.

    Detectives from Hartford vice, intelligence and narcotics served a warrant to an apartment on Garden Street, when a suspect tried to destroy evidence and exposed police to the powder, WVIT reported.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The building was declared uninhabitable and over a dozen people had to be temporarily relocated.

    Police said half a kilogram of fentanyl, a firearm, ammunition, drug packaging and $4,000 in cash were seized, WTNH reported.

    Hartford residents Raymond Vazquez, 38, Luis Diaz, 42, and Francheska Muniz-Rodriguez, 28 have been charged with several counts related to drug possession and trafficking, according to WVIT.

    They are expected back in court next month.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories