Hailey Baldwin reportedly files trademark for 'Hailey Bieber'

Hailey Baldwin has filed a trademark to register the name “Hailey Bieber.”
The Blast obtained documents filed by Baldwin on Oct. 10, nearly a month after her reported courthouse wedding to singer Justin Bieber. The filing was for the purposes of a clothing line, the website reported.
People reported that, according to a source, the wedding was Baldwin’s doing.
“The city hall marriage was her idea. It was ‘you and me against the world,’” the unnamed source said. “Let’s show (everyone) we’re serious and it’s not just some crazy fling.”
Although Baldwin denied she was married in a since-deleted tweet last month, The Blast reported that the two referred to each other as husband and wife during a visit to Stratford Perth Museum in Stratford, Ontario, Oct. 1.
“We were so pleased to have such a warm and special guest visit the museum yesterday (along with her very special husband,” the museum said in an Instagram caption of a chalkboard message Baldwin wrote to Bieber.
“Justin very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife. Perhaps just a term of endearment? We loved their visit,” the museum said in the post’s comments.
