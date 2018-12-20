  • Gym teacher had BAC of .224 at school, police say

    DUBUQUE, Iowa - A gym teacher at an Iowa middle school is accused of being drunk while on the job Monday, KCRG reported.

    Arrest documents allege that Erin Ellerbach, 38, who teaches at Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque, had a blood alcohol content of .224 during a breath test taken Monday, the television station reported. The legal limit in Iowa is .08.

    Ellerbach was charged with public intoxication, police said.

    A school resource officer said Ellerbach smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, KCRG reported. She also had red and watery eyes, the television station reported.

    School officials said they also also found one open 16-ounce can of malt alcohol and two 16-ounce cans of beer, KCRG reported.

    According to KDTH, Ellerbach is no longer employed by the school district.

