Gunman in 'Scream' mask shoots, injures 2 in New York

A young man and a 17-year-old girl are recovering Thursday after they were shot on Halloween night by a man wearing a Ghostface mask, as popularized by the “Scream” movie franchise, according to multiple reports.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. outside an apartment building on West 163rd Street near Broadway in Washington Heights, according to the New York Daily News and WPIX.
Police told WCBS that a 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach, groin and leg while a 17-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen.
“I heard the six shots. Came down running,” a friend of the 21-year-old victim, who was not identified by name, told WPIX. “The girl was laying down with a lot of blood. My friend was laying down, shot in the leg.”
Both the man and the teenager were taken to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, WNBC reported. Police told the news station that both victims were expected to recover.
Unidentified police sources told WPIX that the shooting did not appear to be random and might have been gang-related.
Police did not immediately name a suspect in the shooting. Authorities continue to investigate.
