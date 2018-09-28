CARROLTON, Texas - One man is in critical condition and another man is in custody after gunfire erupted during a junior varsity football game in Texas, WFAA reported.
Fighting broke out between two men during the Thursday night game at Hebron High School.
Police said no students were involved.
Hebron was playing Nimitz High School’s JV squad when the two men began arguing during the third quarter.
The men agreed to take their dispute to the parking lot.
When they reached the ticket booths at the stadium, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other, KXAS reported.
The shooter was arrested and identified as a 47-year-old man from Carrollton, WFAA reported.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.
