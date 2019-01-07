Grocery store forced to close after group of women get into brawl

JACKSON, Miss. - A grocery store in Mississippi was closed down and a security guard was injured Saturday night after six women got into fight inside the business, WAPT reported.
The guard was hurt when he tried to break up the fight at the Food Depot in Jackson, the television station reported.
According to witnesses, the women threw cantaloupes and produce and hit the guard in the head with a glass bottle of syrup, WAPT reported.
In addition to a floor full of fruit and vegetables, the women left torn-out hair extensions and broken merchandise, the television station reported.
Store supervisor Mike Rosamond said the matter is still being investigated by the Jackson Police Department, and so far there have been no arrests, the Clarion-Ledger reported. One reason was because all the women left the store before police arrived, WJTV reported.
