Green beans, butternut squash sold at Walmart recalled over Listeria fears

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Have you recently bought bagged vegetables from a Walmart store in the Southeast? They may be included in the latest food recall.
#RECALL: Florida company Southern Specialties, Inc. is recalling its Marketside brand green beans and butternut squash due to possible listeria contamination: https://t.co/dpxy7yzu0O— Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 26, 2019
According to the Miami Herald, Listeria concerns prompted Southern Specialties, a produce distributor and grower in Pompano Beach, Florida, to recall Marketside bagged green beans and butternut squash cubes Monday.
>> On FDA.gov: Read the recall announcement here
The affected products include the following:
- Marketside bagged green beans, 32 oz., with a UPC of 681131457385, best-by date of 3/9/2019, and lot code of 83931-123 or 83939-124
- Marketside bagged green beans, 12 oz., with a UPC of 681131328869, best-by date of 3/8/2019, and lot code of 83928-628 or 83932-123
- Marketside bagged butternut squash, 16 oz., with a UPC of 681131122351, best-by date of 3/6/2019, and lot code of 83940-319 or 83940-139
"We are voluntarily recalling these items because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal harm to people with weakened immune systems, including pregnant women," the company said on its website. "If you believe you consumed one of the recalled products and you feel ill, seek medical attention."
>> On SouthernSpecialties.com: Read the recall notice on the company’s website
Southern Specialties added that no illnesses have been reported, and none of its food has tested positive for Listeria. But the bacteria was found on "a table surface at our raw material supplier's facility," the company said.
The products "may have reached select stores" in nine Southern states, including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Virginia, the recall notice said. Although the company did not list the stores by name, the Herald reported that the vegetables are sold at Walmart.
If you bought one of the recalled products, you should "either destroy it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund," the company said. Customers with questions can call 1-954-876-2453.
