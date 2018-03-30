0 Graphic video released in police killing of Alton Sterling as officers fired and suspended

BATON ROUGE, La. - Baton Rouge police officials released a disturbingly graphic video of the police killing of Alton Sterling, one of four videos released by the department on Friday.

The video release occurred as police officials fired one of the officers involved in Sterling’s shooting death and suspended the other, according to news reports.

Friday’s developments come just three days after the state attorney general declined to press charges against the two white officers. Sterling was black.

The bodycam video shows one of the two officers using excessive force against Sterling, 37, before shooting and killing him.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced in a press conference Friday that the officer who shot Sterling, Blane Salamoni, has been fired for use of excessive force.

Salamoni’s attorney said he’ll appeal the decision, according to CNN.

Paul said the second officer, Howie Lake II, will be suspended for three days without pay.

“My decision was not based on politics," he said. "It was not based on emotions. It was based on the facts of the case."

Sterling was killed by the two officers during a deadly encounter outside a Baton Rouge convenience store in 2016. His death sparked outrage and widespread protests.

Warning: Graphic video below.

