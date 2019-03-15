Government worker pleads guilty to cash, sex for food stamps scheme

A government worker has pleaded guilty to exchanging food stamps and welfare benefits for sex and money.
Demetrius McMillan had worked for the D.C. Department of Human Services as a social services representative.
The Department of Justice accused McMillan of defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which is used to be called food stamps, and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, from April to June 2018, WJLA reported.
The DOJ said McMillian used his work computer to approve almost 800 fraudulent SNAP and TANF underpayments for more than 300 people, 296 whom were women.
The total of the underpayments were more than $1.4 million.
The DOJ said he did it in exchange for cash payments of more than $380,000 and sexual favors, according to WJLA.
McMillan faces up to 15 years behind bars and a fine of up to $300,000 when he is sentenced in June, WRC reported. He also has to repay $1,456,985 and forfeit $74,811 in cash that was confiscated from his home, WJLA reported.
The director of the Department of Human Services said she was “absolutely sickened” by the case, but doesn’t believe such behavior was running rampant in the department, WRC reported.
