Good Samaritan intervenes, prevents child abduction

NEW YORK - A good Samaritan intervened and stopped an abduction, holding the suspect until police arrived, investigators said.
Relyn Estrada, 40, drove beside an 11-year-old girl who was walking to school around 7:50 a.m., offered her a ride and, when she refused, he tried to force her into his car, WABC reported.
He blocked her path with his car and tried to grab the screaming child and shove her into the back seat, the New York Daily News reported.
A good Samaritan saw the struggle, told someone to call 911 and ran over to help, holding Estrada, who is a registered sex offender, until police arrived.
Estrada was arrested and charged with kidnapping, involuntary imprisonment, reckless endangerment of a minor and criminal possession of a weapon, WABC reported.
