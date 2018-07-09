  • Good Charlotte announces 2018 North American tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Pop punk band Good Charlotte has announced a fall tour in support of its highly anticipated new album.

    Billboard reported that the group, which consists of Paul Thomas, Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Dean Butterworth and Billy Martin, will start the tour in Mexico City Oct. 12. The tour will come four weeks after the Sept. 14 release of the band’s album “Generation Rx.”

    >> Read more trending news 

    The band gave fans a taste of the new record with the single “Actual Pain,” which was released in May.

    Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday at GoodCharlotte.com. Fans who register by midnight Monday can get presale tickets Tuesday at the website. VIP packages are at GoodCharlotte.veeps.com.

    After the North American tour, the band will do 14 shows in Europe in 2019.

    The dates for the Good Charlotte North American Tour are below.

    Oct. 12: Mexico City at Open Air ACMX
    Oct. 13: Puebla, Mexico, at Tecate Comuna
    Oct. 16: Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock Live
    Oct. 17: Atlanta at Tabernacle
    Oct. 19: Raleigh, North Carolina, at The Ritz
    Oct. 20: Lynchburg, Virginia, at Phase 2
    Oct. 21: Philadelphia at The Fillmore
    Oct. 23: Worcester, Massachusetts, at The Palladium
    Oct. 25: Toronto at Rebel
    Oct. 26: Montreal at MTelus
    Oct. 27: Syracuse, New York, at SI Hall at the Fairgrounds
    Oct. 28: Cleveland at Agora Theatre
    Oct: 29: New York at Terminal 5
    Nov. 1: Detroit at The Fillmore
    Nov. 2: Columbus, Ohio, at Express Live!
    Nov. 3: Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Monroe 20
    Nov. 4: Chicago at Riviera Theatre
    Nov. 6: Minneapolis at Skyway Theatre
    Nov. 7: Kansas City, Missouri, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
    Nov. 9: Oklahoma City at Diamond Ballroom
    Nov. 10: San Antonio at Aztec Theater
    Nov. 11: Dallas at House of Blues
    Nov. 12: Houston at House of Blues
    Nov. 14: Denver at Ogden Theater
    Nov. 15: Salt Lake City at The Complex
    Nov. 16: Garden City, Idaho, at Revolution Concert House
    Nov. 17: Portland, Oregon, at Roseland Theater
    Nov. 18: Seattle at Showbox SODO
    Nov. 20: San Francisco at Warfield Theater
    Nov. 21: Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium
    Nov. 23: Phoenix  at The Van Buren
    Nov. 24: Las Vegas at The Pearl at The Palms

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories