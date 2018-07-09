Good Charlotte announces 2018 North American tour

Pop punk band Good Charlotte has announced a fall tour in support of its highly anticipated new album.
Billboard reported that the group, which consists of Paul Thomas, Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Dean Butterworth and Billy Martin, will start the tour in Mexico City Oct. 12. The tour will come four weeks after the Sept. 14 release of the band’s album “Generation Rx.”
The band gave fans a taste of the new record with the single “Actual Pain,” which was released in May.
Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday at GoodCharlotte.com. Fans who register by midnight Monday can get presale tickets Tuesday at the website. VIP packages are at GoodCharlotte.veeps.com.
After the North American tour, the band will do 14 shows in Europe in 2019.
The dates for the Good Charlotte North American Tour are below.
Oct. 12: Mexico City at Open Air ACMX
Oct. 13: Puebla, Mexico, at Tecate Comuna
Oct. 16: Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock Live
Oct. 17: Atlanta at Tabernacle
Oct. 19: Raleigh, North Carolina, at The Ritz
Oct. 20: Lynchburg, Virginia, at Phase 2
Oct. 21: Philadelphia at The Fillmore
Oct. 23: Worcester, Massachusetts, at The Palladium
Oct. 25: Toronto at Rebel
Oct. 26: Montreal at MTelus
Oct. 27: Syracuse, New York, at SI Hall at the Fairgrounds
Oct. 28: Cleveland at Agora Theatre
Oct: 29: New York at Terminal 5
Nov. 1: Detroit at The Fillmore
Nov. 2: Columbus, Ohio, at Express Live!
Nov. 3: Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Monroe 20
Nov. 4: Chicago at Riviera Theatre
Nov. 6: Minneapolis at Skyway Theatre
Nov. 7: Kansas City, Missouri, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Nov. 9: Oklahoma City at Diamond Ballroom
Nov. 10: San Antonio at Aztec Theater
Nov. 11: Dallas at House of Blues
Nov. 12: Houston at House of Blues
Nov. 14: Denver at Ogden Theater
Nov. 15: Salt Lake City at The Complex
Nov. 16: Garden City, Idaho, at Revolution Concert House
Nov. 17: Portland, Oregon, at Roseland Theater
Nov. 18: Seattle at Showbox SODO
Nov. 20: San Francisco at Warfield Theater
Nov. 21: Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium
Nov. 23: Phoenix at The Van Buren
Nov. 24: Las Vegas at The Pearl at The Palms
