Goats stuck on edge of Pennsylvania bridge beam rescued

Two goats that wandered from a Pennsylvania farm and onto the edge of a bridge beam had to be rescued.
According to a post on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Facebook page, crews from the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation worked to save the goats.
Crews used a crane to rescue the two goats, which had been stuck for about 18 hours. The goats were returned to their farm.
