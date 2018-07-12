Glass Animals cancels shows after life-threatening crash in Dublin

British alt-rock band Glass Animals is canceling its sold-out concert at the Ritz Ybor in Tampa on July 24 along with several other appearances after the band announced that drummer Joe Seaward was hit by a truck while biking in Dublin, Ireland.
“His leg was broken on impact and he became tangled in the truck’s trailer where his skull suffered a complex fracture,” the band wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Thursday. “Thankfully, he is alive. After a couple long operations he is now on the road to recovery. It's going to be a long, difficult, and winding road, but knowing how determined Joe is, and seeing how much his body has recovered already in the past 10 days, I am so optimistic that he will make it back to his cheeky old self.”
Glass Animals has several upcoming U.S. concert dates in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Colorado.
A spokesman for AEG Live told the Tampa Times that ticket holders will be refunded if their show has been canceled.
