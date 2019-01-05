Girl Scout Cookie season launches with new gluten-free cookie

The Girl Scouts have added a new cookie to their lineup for 2019.
People reported that January 2 marked the official cookie-selling season and a new gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie will be introduced.
According to a release from August, the gluten-free cookie will have limited availability in select areas. It joins the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookie, which joined the lineup in 2015 and is also being sold only in select areas.
The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie mixes salty and sweet. It’s made with caramel, semisweet chocolate chips and a bit of sea salt.
Classic Girl Scout cookies Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas and Trefoils/Shortbread will be available, but not every variety will be in every area.
The cookies can only be bought from a registered Girl Scout while supplies last.
Looking for Girl Scout cookies in your area? Enter your zip code on the Girls Scouts website to see if they are available here.
