  • Girl killed after gun discharges in car, mother and 13-year-old boy arrested

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed early Tuesday morning inside her parents car outside their Memphis, Tenn., home, police said.

    The child's mother and a 13-year-old boy were arrested by Memphis police in connection with the girl’s death. 

    Katrena Blackshire, 33, was charged with aggravated child abuse and criminally negligent homicide, according to Memphis Police Department officials. 

    The boy is facing reckless homicide charges.

    Police said the car was unlocked and the gun was not secured at the time of the shooting.

    The girl's godmother said there were two kids in the car at the time of the incident. Neighbors said they saw another child being questioned by investigators. 

    The girl was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but she did not survive

