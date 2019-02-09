Girl, 2, found sleeping in back seat of car after father fatally shot

HOUSTON - A 2-year-old girl was found sleeping in the back seat of a car Thursday next to where her father was fatally shot, investigators said.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Anthoni Terrell, 28, shot in the head next to the car at 11:50 p.m. in a town home parking lot, KPRC reported.
VERY ALARMING: A young girl, about 2 years old, found in the backseat of a car at an apartment complex on Veterans Memorial and Greens Road. Her father shot and killed just feet away. She was not hurt. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/4RyiM1zGR5— KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) February 8, 2019
The girl was not injured. She was taken to Child Protective Services and reunited with her mother, KPRC reported.
Investigators are searching for the shooter.
@HCSOTexas deputies responding to a shooting at 1299 Ella Blvd, children were in vehicle. One adult male was struck and transported by car to ambulance. Scene is active and deputies searching for suspects/vehicle #HouNews pic.twitter.com/oX5VTUj0vg— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 7, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}