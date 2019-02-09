  • Girl, 2, found sleeping in back seat of car after father fatally shot

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON - A 2-year-old girl was found sleeping in the back seat of a car Thursday next to where her father was fatally shot, investigators said. 

    Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Anthoni Terrell, 28, shot in the head next to the car at 11:50 p.m. in a town home parking lot, KPRC reported

    The girl was not injured. She was taken to Child Protective Services and reunited with her mother, KPRC reported

    Investigators are searching for the shooter.

