Georgia school brings back paddling policy to discipline students

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. - A Georgia charter school is planning to use corporal punishment to discipline students.
We're getting details of the policy for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Georgia School for Innovation and Classics sent letters home to parents asking their permission to paddle their children, and about 100 parents have returned the forms, WRDW reported.
“In this school, we take discipline very seriously,” school Superintendent Jody Boulineau told WRDW. “There was a time where corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn't have the problems that you have.”
The policy indicates to parents that their child would not be hit more than three times.
